IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with THIS ex-RCB all-rounder in auction, name is...

CSK's batting lineup is well-set, with Ayush Mhatre opening alongside Sanju Samson, followed by Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and young Urvil Patel at No.3 and 4 respectively. Shivam Dube will bat at five, but the team needs an all-rounder at No.6 to provide depth and balance to the lineup.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are faced with a daunting task as they prepare to fill the void left by Ravindra Jadeja, who was traded to the Rajasthan Royals in a deal that brought Sanju Samson to the team. Jadeja had been a crucial part of CSK's success over the past decade, and replacing him will be a challenge.

Former World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth's advice to CSK

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has suggested that CSK target former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Michael Bracewell as a replacement for Jadeja. Srikkanth believes that Bracewell is an underrated player who can provide a finishing touch to CSK's batting lineup.

"CSK already have a gun lineup till 4 with Gaikwad, Samson, Aayush Mhatre, and Urvil Patel," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel. "If I were in the CSK management, I would go for a guy like Michael Bracewell. Everyone is underestimating him," Srikkanth said.

He further added, "He has scored a brilliant century against India in Hyderabad. He can bowl good off-spin and is a left-hander who can tonk the ball. He is a good finisher. The truth is, if Bracewell is encouraged, he'll do well. It is where someone like Dhoni can groom him into a fantastic all-rounder."

Krishnamachari Srikkanth advices to avoid Ravi Bishnoi and David Miller

Srikkanth also advised CSK management to avoid targeting Ravi Bishnoi and David Miller, both of whom were released by Lucknow Super Giants last month. "I'll definitely not buy Ravi Bishnoi. With him, there is no scope. They already have Shreyas Gopal. He's a good bowler. Also, it's been ages since David Miller scored. And playing on the Chennai surface half the matches, it'll not suit him. Instead of Miller, I'd rather pick Bracewell, who'll also give a few overs with the ball," remarked Srikkanth.

CSK's IPL 2026 auction plans

CSK will be entering the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of Rs 43.40 crore and nine slots to fill, four of which must be overseas players. The team has already retained key players like MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube, among others. With Ravichandran Ashwin already retired, CSK are without a frontline Indian spinner who can bat too, making Bracewell an attractive option.

Players Retained by CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary

Players Released by CSK: Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaikh Rasheed, Andre Siddarth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vansh Bedi