IPL 2026: Anil Kumble praises Rohit Sharma’s ‘2.0’ form after Mumbai Indians’ big win over KKR, says ‘Will worry all teams’

Rohit Sharma’s explosive 78 in IPL 2026 opener impressed Anil Kumble, who praised his “2.0” form and fitness.

Former India captain Anil Kumble has praised Rohit Sharma for his impactful start to the new Indian Premier League season. Leading from the front for Mumbai Indians, Rohit played a crucial knock of 78 runs off just 38 balls in their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders. His performance guided Mumbai to a comfortable six-wicket victory and signalled a promising campaign ahead.

Kumble described Rohit’s current form as a '2.0 version,' suggesting that the veteran batter looks refreshed and ready to dominate bowlers once again. According to him, the innings reflected shades of Rohit’s peak years, with effortless stroke play across the ground.

Fitness and Timing Key to Comeback

Kumble highlighted Rohit’s improved fitness as a major factor behind his strong return. After a brief break, regaining timing can often be challenging, but Rohit appeared to have quickly found his rhythm. His ability to strike cleanly and consistently was evident, particularly in his six-hitting.

Facing quality bowlers like Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Blessing Muzarabani, Rohit showcased control and confidence. Kumble noted that clearing the boundary against such bowlers is no easy task, yet Rohit made it appear effortless.

KKR’s Tactical Missteps

While praising Mumbai’s performance, Kumble also pointed out strategic errors from Kolkata. He felt that KKR relied too heavily on their spin duo of Narine and Chakravarthy but failed to utilise them effectively. In particular, he questioned why Narine was not introduced during the power play when Rohit and his opening partner were attacking aggressively.

By the time the spinners were brought into the attack, Mumbai had already built significant momentum. Kumble suggested that better coordination between the two key bowlers could have helped KKR regain control of the match.

Concerns Over Bowling Depth

Kumble also raised concerns about Kolkata’s pace attack, describing it as relatively inexperienced. With limited impact from their fast bowlers, the team depended even more on spin, making their underutilisation a costly mistake.

He emphasised that when a team possesses world-class spinners, it is crucial to deploy them strategically, especially in high-pressure situations.

Warning for Rival Teams

Rohit’s commanding performance has sent an early warning to other teams in the tournament. If he continues in this form, Kumble believes Mumbai Indians could become a formidable force this season, with Rohit leading the charge in style.