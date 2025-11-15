CSK issues FIRST statement after trading Ravindra Jadeja to RR: 'We are deeply grateful...'

Soon after releasing Ravindra Jadeja from the Yellow Army, CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan broke silence on Jadeja-Samson trade deal. Read here to know what he said.

In a stunning turn of events, Ravindra Jadeja has departed from Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After what seemed like a guaranteed end to his IPL career with CSK, Jadeja has returned to Rajasthan Royals (RR) after a 17-year absence. The former CSK captain, a crucial part of the Yellow Army, was expected to remain with the team even after retirement. However, he will now play for RR for the first time since IPL 2009.

CSK confirmed the trade just hours before the deadline for all 10 franchises to submit their lists of retained and released players to the BCCI. CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan broke silence on Jadeja-Samson trade deal. The CEO said that the decision to trade Jadeja and Sam Curran to RR was made with mutual agreement between the parties involved.

CSK breaks silence on Jadeja-Samson trade deal

"A transition in a team's journey is never easy. Trading out a player like Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the franchise for more than a decade, and Sam Curran was one of the toughest decisions we have taken in the team's history. The decision was taken with mutual understanding with both Jadeja and Curran. We are deeply grateful for Jadeja's extraordinary contributions and the legacy he leaves behind. We wish both Jadeja and Curran the best for the future," he said in a statement released by CSK.

He further added, "We also welcome Sanju Samson, whose skill-set and achievements complement our ambitions. This decision has been made with great thought, respect, and a long-term vision."

Ravindra Jadeja and CSK

Ravindra Jadeja joined CSK in the 2012 IPL mini-auction and was retained in 2015. CSK re-signed him in the 2018 mega-auction after their IPL return. He was retained again before the 2022 mega-auction and appointed captain.