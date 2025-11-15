FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa blessed with baby girl: Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Barjatya style' baby shower party; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon congratulate

Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor serve delectable spread of gossip and heartfelt stories from Bollywood's first film family

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show

Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up 1 GW data centre in...

CSK issues FIRST statement after trading Ravindra Jadeja to RR: 'We are deeply grateful...'

Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol REVEALS how she shares household chores with Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol: 'They treat me...'

KKR IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Shah Rukh Khan's team

MI IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Nita Ambani's team

Tim Cook set to exit as Apple CEO next year? This executive emerges as TOP contender in behind-the-scenes succession talks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor serve delectable spread of gossip and heartfelt stories from Bollywood's first film family

Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena serve...

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress...

Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up 1 GW data centre in...

Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small group classes, know studio fees and more

Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small gro

Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat

Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?

HomeSports

SPORTS

CSK issues FIRST statement after trading Ravindra Jadeja to RR: 'We are deeply grateful...'

Soon after releasing Ravindra Jadeja from the Yellow Army, CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan broke silence on Jadeja-Samson trade deal. Read here to know what he said.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

CSK issues FIRST statement after trading Ravindra Jadeja to RR: 'We are deeply grateful...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a stunning turn of events, Ravindra Jadeja has departed from Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After what seemed like a guaranteed end to his IPL career with CSK, Jadeja has returned to Rajasthan Royals (RR) after a 17-year absence. The former CSK captain, a crucial part of the Yellow Army, was expected to remain with the team even after retirement. However, he will now play for RR for the first time since IPL 2009.

CSK confirmed the trade just hours before the deadline for all 10 franchises to submit their lists of retained and released players to the BCCI. CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan broke silence on Jadeja-Samson trade deal. The CEO said that the decision to trade Jadeja and Sam Curran to RR was made with mutual agreement between the parties involved.

CSK breaks silence on Jadeja-Samson trade deal

"A transition in a team's journey is never easy. Trading out a player like Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the franchise for more than a decade, and Sam Curran was one of the toughest decisions we have taken in the team's history. The decision was taken with mutual understanding with both Jadeja and Curran. We are deeply grateful for Jadeja's extraordinary contributions and the legacy he leaves behind. We wish both Jadeja and Curran the best for the future," he said in a statement released by CSK.

He further added, "We also welcome Sanju Samson, whose skill-set and achievements complement our ambitions. This decision has been made with great thought, respect, and a long-term vision."

Ravindra Jadeja and CSK

Ravindra Jadeja joined CSK in the 2012 IPL mini-auction and was retained in 2015. CSK re-signed him in the 2018 mega-auction after their IPL return. He was retained again before the 2022 mega-auction and appointed captain.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured
Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 i
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa blessed with baby girl: Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Barjatya style' baby shower party; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon congratulate
Farah Khan shares glimpse of Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's baby shower party
Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor serve delectable spread of gossip and heartfelt stories from Bollywood's first film family
Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena serve...
Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show
Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress...
Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up 1 GW data centre in...
Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small group classes, know studio fees and more
Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small gro
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE