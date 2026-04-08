IPL 2026: Cameron Green set to bowl, KKR hopes for full Rs 25.20 cr all-round impact against LSG

Cameron Green is set to bowl for the first time in IPL 2026 as KKR face LSG.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could finally unleash the full potential of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green in their IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday. According to ESPNcricinfo, Green is expected to bowl for the first time this season, a development that carries greater significance than a routine fitness update for a team under early pressure.

The Price of Expectation

KKR invested a hefty Rs 25.2 crore to secure Green at the auction, yet they have had access to only half of his skill set so far. The 26-year-old has not bowled in IPL 2026 due to a lower-back issue managed under Cricket Australia’s supervision. The limitation has fueled questions over the team’s balance and role clarity, particularly as KKR have struggled at the start of the season, losing two matches and seeing one washed out.

Batting Struggles Add Scrutiny

Green’s batting performances have done little to ease concerns, with scores of 18, 2, and 4 in his first three innings. Critics have questioned whether KKR would be better off considering alternatives such as Rovman Powell if Green cannot contribute with the ball. For KKR, his return is not only about fitness, it is about finally realising the value of the all-round package they paid a premium for.

Bowling Return Could Shift Team Balance

Reports from Kolkata indicate that Green has resumed bowling in the nets and is gradually increasing intensity. If he bowls against LSG, it could relieve pressure on KKR’s already stretched bowling lineup. With Matheesha Pathirana still finding rhythm, and uncertainties around Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, Narine missing the last game due to illness and Varun sidelined after an injury, the timing of Green’s comeback is crucial.

Potential Turning Point for KKR

A few overs from Green could restore balance to KKR’s XI and reduce doubts around his selection. Beyond easing the workload on the bowling unit, it would allow the team to utilise him as the all-rounder they intended to field. In a season where early momentum can shape outcomes, Green’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball could become a decisive factor for KKR’s campaign.