IPL 2026: #BoycottSRH trends as Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds picks Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed; its Twitter account suspended

Abrar Ahmed’s signing by SunRisers Leeds in The Hundred auction has sparked backlash among Indian fans. The franchise linked to Sunrisers Hyderabad faces criticism despite calling the move purely merit-based.

The first auction of the privately owned era of The Hundred was expected to mark a new chapter for the England and Wales Cricket Board. However, the event on March 12 quickly turned controversial after SunRisers Leeds secured the services of Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed.

The franchise, connected to Sunrisers Hyderabad and owned by the Sun Group, won a bidding contest for Ahmed at Euro 190,000 (around Rs 2.34 crore). The signing is notable because it marks one of the rare occasions in recent years when a team with Indian ownership has signed a Pakistani international cricketer.

While the decision was largely viewed in the UK as a merit-based selection, the reaction among sections of Indian cricket fans has been sharply critical.

Social media outrage in India

Soon after the signing was announced, several hashtags began trending on X, with some users calling for a boycott of the SunRisers brand.

The anger stems mainly from alleged social media posts shared by Abrar Ahmed in 2025 during a period of heightened India–Pakistan tensions. Some fans claim the posts mocked the Indian Armed Forces, triggering outrage among supporters who believe the franchise overlooked national sentiment in its pursuit of talent.

Critics also directed their anger toward Kavya Maran, the public face of the SunRisers franchise, accusing the management of prioritising competitive advantage over public perception in India.

Breaking an unwritten rule

The signing has also challenged what many observers describe as an unofficial policy followed by franchises with Indian ownership. In tournaments such as SA20 and ILT20, teams owned by Indian Premier League investors have historically avoided signing Pakistani players.

Ahead of the auction, there had been speculation that Indian-backed teams in The Hundred, including SunRisers Leeds, MI London, Manchester Super Giants, and Southern Brave, would follow the same pattern.

However, league officials reportedly reminded franchises that excluding players based solely on nationality could violate UK anti-discrimination regulations.

Cricketing logic behind the decision

From a sporting standpoint, the move appears strategic. Head coach Daniel Vettori is believed to have pushed for Ahmed’s inclusion due to his impressive T20 performances.

The mystery spinner has taken 52 wickets in 38 T20 internationals, maintaining an economy rate of 6.67, making him one of the most effective bowlers in the format.

Uncertain road ahead

Despite the cricketing rationale, the franchise now faces a significant public relations challenge. Some social media users have even speculated whether pressure similar to the controversy involving Mustafizur Rahman and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year could force a rethink.

For now, SunRisers Leeds insists the decision was purely based on squad needs and player performance, though the debate surrounding the signing continues to intensify.