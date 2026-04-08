IPL 2026: BCCI introduces new field restrictions for non-playing squad members

BCCI has tightened IPL 2026 protocols, restricting benched players’ movement on match days. Only the 16 named squad members can enter the field, with a maximum of five allowed near the boundary.

BCCI has introduced new operational rules for the ongoing IPL season, this time targeting the movement of benched players on match days. Under the latest directive, only the 16 players named in the official match squad will be allowed to enter the field of play. This includes routine tasks such as carrying drinks, bats, or messages, which were previously permitted for players outside the playing XI.

Stricter Limits Around the Boundary

In addition to limiting on-field duties to the playing squad, franchises have been instructed that no more than five players wearing bibs can be active near the boundary rope at any time. This number includes both active squad members and substitutes. Any remaining players must remain in the dugout and are prohibited from moving in the area between the boundary line and the perimeter advertising boards.

The update reinforces clauses already present in the IPL Match Playing Conditions. Clause 11.5.2 regulates how drinks should be delivered to on-field players efficiently and in proper attire, while Clause 24.1.4 requires non-playing squad members to wear training bibs when present in the playing area. The new restrictions are essentially an extension of these existing rules, providing clarity on who can operate near the field and in what capacity.

Part of Broader Operational Tightening

Sources within IPL franchises said that the instructions were only communicated recently, highlighting that benched players are no longer allowed to carry drinks or move freely around the field. Only five members outside the playing XI may be on the field at any given time, while the rest must remain in the dugout.

This latest measure is part of a wider push by the IPL to tighten operational protocols. Earlier this season, teams were informed of restrictions covering match-day practices, controlled access to training areas, limits on support staff movement, and stricter presentation standards. The current move further standardises match-day operations and enforces a more disciplined environment for players and staff alike.

Impact on Teams and Match-Day Dynamics

For franchises, the new rule reduces flexibility, particularly in managing substitutes and support around the boundary. However, it aligns with the IPL’s broader goal of ensuring smoother, more structured match-day operations while maintaining fairness and consistency across venues. As this season progresses, teams will need to adapt to these tighter restrictions and plan their on-field support accordingly.