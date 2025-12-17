Who is Mustapha Kharbouch? Brown University student linked with mass shooting after profile removed amid suspect search
Oscars 2026: Homebound shortlisted for Best International Feature Film, Karan Johar thanks Neeraj Ghaywan for 'making so many dreams of ours come true'
Viral video: As Dhurandhar earns Rs 600 crore, Akshaye Khanna quietly celebrates film's success away from Mumbai, at his farmhouse, keeps a...
IPL 2026 Auction: Prithvi Shaw rejoins Delhi Capitals, latter shares heartfelt message on social media: 'Back to...'
US President Donald Trump’s MAJOR crackdown on immigration: Expands travel ban on THESE five countries, imposes restrictions on…
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS 4-lane highway, built with cost of Rs 188 crore, to cut short travel time between Moradabad and Bareilly, check details here
Gold, silver prices today, December 17: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
PM Modi becomes FIRST global leader to be conferred with Ethiopia’s top honour, receives highest civilian award in Addis Ababa
8th Pay Commission arrears to start from January 1, 2026? Here's what the govt said
Ahan Shetty reveals dad Suniel Shetty's advice for Border 2 co-starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh
SPORTS
The 26-year-old Prithvi Shaw has played five Test matches and six ODIs for India since making his debut against the West Indies in October 2018. His most recent ODI was against Sri Lanka on July 23, 2021.
India batter Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday took a notable U-turn on social media as he posted a heartbreak emoticon on his Instagram story shortly after going unsold twice at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, before deleting the post as the Delhi Capitals bought his services in a late bid.
After going unsold at the base price of Rs 75 lakh in the opening session, Shaw’s name appeared in the accelerated auction of unsold players. However, he once again received no bids during the day. Shaw then posted a story on his Instagram account, writing "It's Ok," accompanied by a heartbreak emoji.
But things took a surprising turn for him as, towards the end of the auction, his name was revived for a third time, this time by the Delhi Capitals, who picked him up.
Shaw responded promptly, deleting his earlier post within six minutes and replacing it with another, a reshare of the franchise’s post that included a photo of Shaw taking a selfie with DC captain Axar Patel, welcoming him back to the fold.
"Back to my family," Prithvi Shaw titled this new post with a heart emoji, making a quick U-turn. In this latest Insta story, Prithvi Shaw, who scored the fastest double century in the Ranji Trophy in October this year, shared his surprise at returning to the franchise he played for from 2018 to 2024.
The 26-year-old Prithvi Shaw has played five Test matches and six ODIs for India since making his debut against the West Indies in October 2018. His most recent ODI was against Sri Lanka on July 23, 2021.
After making his domestic debut for Mumbai in the 2016-17 season, Shaw, the right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, recently moved to Maharashtra to represent them in the domestic circuit from this season.
Shaw, who set the highest score by any batsman in any organised form of cricket since 1901, when he scored 546 in a Harris Shield elite division match, captained the Indian team that won the U19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. He also represented Northamptonshire in the English County Championship during the 2023-24 season.
(With IANS input)