IPL 2026 Auction: Prithvi Shaw rejoins Delhi Capitals, latter shares heartfelt message on social media: 'Back to...'

India batter Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday took a notable U-turn on social media as he posted a heartbreak emoticon on his Instagram story shortly after going unsold twice at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, before deleting the post as the Delhi Capitals bought his services in a late bid.

After going unsold at the base price of Rs 75 lakh in the opening session, Shaw’s name appeared in the accelerated auction of unsold players. However, he once again received no bids during the day. Shaw then posted a story on his Instagram account, writing "It's Ok," accompanied by a heartbreak emoji.

But things took a surprising turn for him as, towards the end of the auction, his name was revived for a third time, this time by the Delhi Capitals, who picked him up.

Prithvi Shaw makes Insta U-turn

Shaw responded promptly, deleting his earlier post within six minutes and replacing it with another, a reshare of the franchise’s post that included a photo of Shaw taking a selfie with DC captain Axar Patel, welcoming him back to the fold.

"Back to my family," Prithvi Shaw titled this new post with a heart emoji, making a quick U-turn. In this latest Insta story, Prithvi Shaw, who scored the fastest double century in the Ranji Trophy in October this year, shared his surprise at returning to the franchise he played for from 2018 to 2024.

Prithivi Shaw's career

The 26-year-old Prithvi Shaw has played five Test matches and six ODIs for India since making his debut against the West Indies in October 2018. His most recent ODI was against Sri Lanka on July 23, 2021.

After making his domestic debut for Mumbai in the 2016-17 season, Shaw, the right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, recently moved to Maharashtra to represent them in the domestic circuit from this season.

Shaw, who set the highest score by any batsman in any organised form of cricket since 1901, when he scored 546 in a Harris Shield elite division match, captained the Indian team that won the U19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. He also represented Northamptonshire in the English County Championship during the 2023-24 season.

(With IANS input)