IPL 2026 Auction announced: 350 players shortlisted; 40 players in Rs 2 crore price bracket; check players' list here

While 40 players have set their reserve price at INR 2 crore, 9 players are in the INR 1.5 crore bracket. Four players have opted for a reserve price of INR 1.25 crore, and 17 players have set theirs at INR 1 crore.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

IPL 2026 Auction announced: 350 players shortlisted; 40 players in Rs 2 crore price bracket; check players' list here
The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) has finally announced the player auction list for the 2026 season. The list comprises 350 players who will be up for bidding at the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16, as per a release by the IPL.

IPL 2026 auction on December 16: List announced

Out of 1,390 players who registered for the auction, 350 were shortlisted, including 240 Indian and 110 overseas players. The list also includes 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, bringing fresh talent and depth to this year's auction. Franchises will compete for a total of 77 available slots, with 31 specifically reserved for overseas players. Of the 350 players, 40 players have listed themselves at the maximum base price of INR 2 crore, with Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi the only two Indians among them. The auction is set to start at 2:30 PM IST (1:00 PM UAE time) on Tuesday.

While 40 players have set their reserve price at INR 2 crore, 9 players are in the INR 1.5 crore bracket. Four players have opted for a reserve price of INR 1.25 crore, and 17 players have set theirs at INR 1 crore. In the INR 75 lakh category, there are 42 players, and four players have chosen the INR 50 lakh option.

Additionally, seven players have a reserve price of INR 40 lakh, and the largest group, comprising 227 players, falls within the INR 30 lakh bracket.

Check IPL 2026 Players' auction list hereTATA IPL 2026 Player Auction List Announced

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, expected to be one of the most expensive picks, given that several teams will be looking for a hard-hitting all-rounder, has registered as a batter and will feature in the first set. South Africa's Quinton de Kock, George Linde and Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage, who were initially not in the list, have been included in the final roster. 

Meanwhile, In IPL 2025 auction list, Rishabh Pant was the highest-paid player, acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore.  The second-highest price was for Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore, while Venkatesh Iyer bagged Rs 23.75 crore for Kolkata Knight Riders. 
(With inputs from ANI)

