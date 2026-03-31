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IPL 2026: 76-year-old British broadcast engineer found dead in Mumbai hotel, probe underway

British national Jan William Langford, working as an IPL broadcast engineer, was found dead in his Mumbai hotel room after returning from a match at Wankhede Stadium.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 02:19 PM IST

IPL 2026: 76-year-old British broadcast engineer found dead in Mumbai hotel, probe underway
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A British national working with the Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcast team was found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai, prompting a police investigation. The deceased, identified as Jan William Langford, was 76 years old and had travelled to India for the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

Found Unresponsive After Match Day

Langford had been staying at the Trident Hotel Mumbai since March 24. On March 29, he was reportedly on duty at Wankhede Stadium during the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

After completing his responsibilities at the venue, he returned to his hotel room. The following morning, hotel staff attempted to contact him multiple times, but there was no response. Concerned about his well-being, the staff accessed the room using a master key.

Inside, Langford was discovered lying unconscious on the floor.

Doctor Confirms Death, Police Notified

The hotel’s in-house medical professional was immediately called to assess the situation. Upon examination, Langford was declared dead on the spot. His body was later shifted to Bombay Hospital for further procedures.

Local authorities were informed, and officers from the Marine Drive Police Station initiated an investigation into the incident.

Case Registered, No Foul Play Suspected

Mumbai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the case. Preliminary findings indicate that there were no immediate signs of foul play. However, officials stated that standard procedures are being followed to ensure a thorough inquiry.

The case is currently being treated as an unnatural death until all formalities are completed and the exact circumstances are established.

Postmortem Conducted, Awaiting Report

A postmortem examination has already been carried out to determine the precise cause of death. Authorities said the final conclusions will depend on the medical report.

While early indications suggest no suspicious elements, investigators continue to examine all aspects related to the case. The incident has drawn attention, given Langford’s association with the high-profile IPL tournament, though officials have urged caution until definitive findings emerge.

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