Days after facing criticism for their strategies during the IPL auction 2025, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has sparked another heated debate among fans and pro-Kannada activists with the launch of their Hindi account on X.

In October, RCB launched a new account on X, formerly known as Twitter, aimed at engaging with and reaching out to Hindi-speaking audiences both in India and abroad.

However, this move has faced backlash from a portion of their Kannada-speaking fans. Some members of the franchise's Kannada-speaking fanbase have expressed objections to the launch of the new account. They accuse the RCB management of imposing Hindi on their Kannada-speaking followers. To oppose the decision by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they have started an online petition urging Kannada speakers to protest.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's strategy in the IPL 2025 mega auction has left fans and experts puzzled. The team chose to buy only one player from the first two marquee sets, leading to confusion over their strategy. RCB also opted not to bid for prominent players like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Mitchell Starc.

Furthermore, the decision not to retain Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj came as a shock to fans, especially since RCB neither bid for him nor used the RTM (Right to Match) card, despite having a substantial purse in the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

RCB full squad for IPL 2025

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone (Rs. 8.75 crore), Phil Salt (Rs. 11.50 crore), Jitesh Sharma (Rs. 11 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs. 12.50 crore), Rasikh Dar (Rs. 6 crore), Suyash Sharma (Rs. 2.60 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs. 5.75 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs. 10.75 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs. 50 lakh), Tim David (Rs. 3 crore), Romario Shepherd (Rs. 1.50 crore), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 1.60 crore), Manoj Bhandage (Rs. 30 lakh), Jacob Bethell (Rs. 2.60 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs. 2 crore), Swastik Chhikara (Rs. 30 lakh), Lungi Ngidi (Rs. 1 crore), Abhinandan Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Mohit Rathee (Rs. 30 lakh).

