Despite leading Rajasthan Royals to a 6-run victory over CSK, marking his first win as captain in the IPL 2025, Riyan Parag has been fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate while defending the target against CSK.

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag has been fined by the BCCI for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30.

In a official statement, IPL said, The Royals couldn't finish their 20 overs in the stipulated time frame, so Parag had to cop the fine. "Mr. Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on 30th March, 2025. As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs."

The BCCI introduced a new rule to exempt captains from bans for repeated slow over-rate offenses in the IPL, effective from the current season. This decision was made at the captains' meeting on March 21 in Mumbai, with all team leaders agreeing to the change.

Riyan Parag is the second captain to be fined for a slow over-rate, following Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, who received a similar fine after their match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday, where MI suffered a 36-run defeat.

Hardik, who had previously served a one-match ban after MI breached the IPL Code of Conduct twice in the 2024 season, missed the season opener for Mumbai in the IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings. The BCCI announced that captains will no longer face bans for slow over-rates but will instead be penalised with demerit points based on the severity of the offense.

Riyan Parag captained for the first time in his IPL career, filling in for Sanju Samson, who is recovering from a finger injury. Under Parag's leadership, RR lost their initial two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga troubled Chennai with his wrist spin, taking 4 wickets for 35 runs. Sandeep Sharma secured the victory by defending 20 runs in the final over, including the dismissal of MS Dhoni. Nitish Rana's half-century helped the Royals reach a competitive score, which their bowlers successfully defended.

Rajasthan Royals is now set to play their next match against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.