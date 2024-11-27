Delhi Capitals' ex-coach Mohammad Kaif took a brutal dig at Prithvi Shaw after he was picked by no bidders at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah.

Prithvi Shaw had to draw curtains on his seven-year stint at Delhi Capitals after he didn’t get picked in the bidding process at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. Even at a base price of Rs 75 lakh, the young batter was not recalled by any other franchise for an accelerated round of the auction. Former Delhi Capital’s assistant coach Mohammad Kaif shamed Shaw for going unsold, adding that he has no right to complain about not getting any bidders.

Kaif took a brutal dig at Shaw while revealing that Delhi Capitals had backed him despite his inconsistent performances. He recounted that there were numerous times when he and Ricky Ponting would take back Shaw even after his flop performances. “In fact, there were so many times we sat in the meeting and Ponting and me discussed whether we should pick him or not. So a lot of times we would drop him from the team by night because we felt he was out of form following a flop show, but in the morning, just before the toss, we would pick him again, thinking that maybe he could score today. But then Delhi moved on and Shaw is to blame for this,” Kaif said while speaking to JioCinema.

Kaif further slammed Shaw saying that he should be embarrassed as he was not picked despite lowering his price from Rs 1 crore to Rs 75 lakh. “There are so many players who don't get so many opportunities, but he got a lot. Now the fact that no one bought him at the auction is shameful. Even for INR 75 lakh he found no bidders.” He concluded by sharing a piece of advice for Shaw, who was once called the second Virendra Sehwag. “He now has to go back to the drawing board, score runs in domestic cricket and then get picked. Sarfaraz Khan is the biggest example,” he added.

Besides Prithvi Shaw, some of the other big names that went unsold in the Jeddah bidding wars include David Warner, Kane Williamson and Shardul Thakur.