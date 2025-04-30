In the now-viral video, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, and other players are seen laughing together after the match. Suddenly, Kuldeep playfully slaps Rinku, which appears to surprise him. Rinku seems embarrassed and shocked by the action.

A surprising incident unfolded on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Moments after the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders concluded, DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen on live television slapping KKR batter Rinku Singh twice. This occurred after Delhi Capitals suffered their second consecutive home defeat, falling 14 runs short against Kolkata Knight Riders. The clip quickly went viral on social media, sparking considerable discussion among viewers.

In the now-viral video, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, and other players are seen laughing together after the match. Suddenly, Kuldeep playfully slaps Rinku, which appears to surprise him. Rinku seems embarrassed and shocked by the action. Kuldeep then slaps him again, which visibly angers Rinku, leading to a discussion between the two India teammates.

The clip lacks audio, leaving the context of Kuldeep's actions unclear. Commentators did not address the incident during their post-match analysis. Social media users reacted strongly, with many criticizing Kuldeep's behavior, labeling it as "worst behavior," and some even suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should "ban" him.

Taking to the social media X, formerly Twitter, a fan shared the viral clip and said, "What the hell is giving Kuldeep Yadav confidence to slap Rinku like this in public ?"

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh played a crucial role in KKR's victory, scoring 36 runs off 25 balls, contributing to the team's total of 204/9. Angkrish Raghuvanshi led the KKR innings with a score of 44 runs from 32 deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav had a challenging day, failing to take any wickets in his three overs while giving away 27 runs. Despite a half-century from Faf du Plessis, scoring 62 off 45 balls, and a rapid 43 from Axar Patel in 23 balls, DC fell short of the target, finishing at 190/9 in their 20 overs.

This defeat marked DC's fourth of the season, causing them to drop to fourth place in the IPL standings. KKR, on the other hand, maintains their position in seventh place.