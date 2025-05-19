Kuldeep Yadav had a disagreement with the umpire over DRS call that didn't go in DC's favor during their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans.

Star India spinner, currently playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Tata IPL 2025, Kuldeep Yadav lost his calm on umpire after his LBW appeal against Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudarshan went against him. This incident unfolded when the 30-year-old came to bowl in the 8th over, and it was his first ball of the spell when he thought he would trap GT's opener in front of the wickets.

Kuldeep appealed loudly as he was convinced that he had broken the opening stand.

However, the umpire's decision to stay unmoved led skipper Axar Patel to review. Kuldeep, visibly agitated, gestured animatedly towards the umpire, with the stump mic picking up his frustrated muttering. His teammates awaited the replay as it was clear that the DC bowler was furious at the decision.

The replay confirmed the ball's alignment, and the crowd anticipated a breakthrough. However, Hawk-Eye projected the ball skimming leg stump, leading to an "umpire's call."

This moment proved decisive. Sudharsan, who was given a reprieve at 29, then partnered with Shubman Gill, methodically dismantling the Capitals' attack on the increasingly placid pitch. By the 18th over, Sudharsan had reached a 57-ball century, while Gill finished with an unbeaten 93, and the Titans cruised to victory by ten wickets with exactly an over to spare, securing their playoff berth.

For Kuldeep and Delhi Capitals, it was a setback following KL Rahul's earlier performance. Rahul's unbeaten 112 off 67 balls, batting at the top of the order, had propelled the hosts to 199/3. Partnerships with Abishek Porel (30 off 19), Axar Patel (25 off 16), and Tristan Stubbs (21* off 12) suggested a score above par.

However, on a pitch that lost its initial grip, Delhi's bowling lacked effectiveness. After a cautious start, both Gill and Sudharsan dominated Delhi Capitals' bowlers with classic cricket shots, effectively taking control of the game by the halfway point of the run chase.

While Sudharsan finished on 108 not out off 61 balls - his second IPL century laced with 12 fours and four sixes, Gill was unbeaten on 93 off 53 balls - hitting three fours and seven sixes.