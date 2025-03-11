Rahul was DC’s biggest buy in the IPL 2025 with the franchise spending INR 14 crore to secure his services from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to begin on March 22nd, but Delhi Capitals (DC) may have to start their campaign without their star crickter, KL Rahul. Reports suggest that Rahul is expected to miss the initial matches due to personal reasons, raising concerns about DC's opening lineup and captaincy plans.

The reason for Rahul's absence is the impending arrival of his first child with his wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2023, announced their pregnancy in November 2024. According to News18, Rahul's availability for DC will depend on the timing of his child's birth, and he could miss at least one or two matches.

Rahul was DC’s biggest buy in the IPL 2025 with the franchise spending INR 14 crore to secure his services from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He is expected to be an important player at the top of the order and even considered for the captaincy role.

The 32-year-old, who played a big role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 title win, is also in the race to become the new captain of Delhi Capitals.The franchise is expected to announce the new captain in the coming days.

KL Rahul's temporary absence will necessitate a reassessment of DC's opening combination. Prithvi Shaw, who has experienced inconsistency in recent seasons, could be given a chance to prove himself. Another option is England's Harry Brook, acquired for INR 6.25 crore, but his struggles in subcontinental conditions make Shaw a more likely partner for David Warner at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, the former captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and LSG has an impressive IPL record, having played 132 matches, scoring 4683 runs with four centuries and 37 half-centuries. Despite his success, including being the leading run-scorer for LSG in IPL 2024, he was surprisingly not retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions.