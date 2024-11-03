KKR CEO Venky Mysore hinted that Shreyas Iyer wanted to test his market value.

Shreyas Iyer had led the Kolkata Knight Riders to one of the most dominant IPL title wins in 2024. Ahead of the 2025 mega auction, the franchise announced his release, marking the first time a reigning IPL champion captain’s non-retention. Recently, KKR CEO Venky Mysore revealed that it was Iyer’s decision, not the franchise’s to release him. He hinted that Iyer wanted to test his market value.

Amid this, a report suggests that IPL franchise Delhi Capitals are looking forward to re-signing Iyer for the upcoming season. A PTI report reveals that Iyer may lead the franchise after Rishabh Pant’s exit.

In an interview with RevSportz, Mysore said Iyer and the franchise couldn’t agree on various factors despite him being the top retention choice. "The interesting thing about retention is that there are so many aspects to it and forces as play. But what is fundamental to a retention that most people sometimes don’t understand that it’s a matter of mutually agreeing. It’s not a one-sided right that a franchise has. The player also has to consider various factors and agree. Sometimes along the line, that agreement doesn’t happen because of various factors; money or somebody wants to test their value or whatever it is. That influences a decision as well, eventually, but he was No.1 on our list,” he said.

Following Iyer’s release from KKR, the Delhi Capitals is engaged in a bidding war for him after Pant’s release. “There won’t be too many teams that would want Iyer the T20 batter but just to ensure DC spends a bomb on a player, they might engage in a bidding war for Iyer,” an official of Delhi Capitals informed PTI.’ For the unversed, Pant bid goodbye to the Delhi Capitals after a month-long hectic negotiations. The wicketkeeper has been long associated with the franchise for past eight years.

Meanwhile, KKR has retained Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana for the upcoming IPL season. Iyer is highly sought after in the IPL 2025 among other teams such as Royal Challengers and Punjab Kings.