The high stake face off between KL Rahul led Delhi Capitals (DC) and Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier league (IPL) 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, was washed off by the rain. Both teams were given one point each and matchg was suspended after the first innings. However, Ishan Kishan who debuted for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals as wicket keeper made history. Here's what happened.

On 5th May, Sunrisers Hyderabad who were playing against Delhi capitals, replaced their wicket keeper Heinrich Klaasen with Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan plays as a batsman and wicket keeper. When Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first, Ishan Kishan behind the wicket did wonders.

The bowling line up of Hyderabad smashed Delhi capital's batting line up with only managing to score 133 runs in 20 overs. The Delhi Capitals was stuck at 29-5, when Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma led their team to a respected score crossing 100.

Pat Cummins, with his impressive spell, took wickets of Delhi capitals' top batting line Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis and Abhishek Porel. Ishan Kishan behind the wickets, managed to catch the ball after an edge from the batter, not just one time but three times. And the fourth one came, after KL Rahul's dismissal by Jaydev Unadkat, after Ishan took a catch.

Here's how these catches were historic

Ishan Kishan is now the only player in IPL's history to take catches of the top four batsman of a team. Morne Van Wyk in 2009 and Adam Gilchrist in 2011 took catches of three top batsman. The top batting lineup of a team consist og four batsman, after them the team usually have all rounders or bowlers.

Ishan Kishan is now the only 27th player to take four or more catches in IPL, and 13th as a wicket keeper.

This is not the only time, when Ishan Kishan created history this season. This IPL season he is plying for the Sunsrisers Hyderabad Franchise for Rs 11.25 crore. In his debut game, he hit a solid century, joining Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head as power hitters for SRH.

In earlier seasons, Ishan Kishan has been in Mumbai Indians for 7 seasons, from 2018 to 2024. In 2025 mega auctions, Mumbai Indians did not retained him, and was bought by SRH' owner Kavya Maran.

As per the Indian Premier league (IPL) point table, Delhi capitals is at the 5th position with 5 wins and 6 loses, while SRH is among the teams at the bottom with only 3 wins and 9 losses. RCB, this season is reigning at the top while CSK rules out of IPL 2025.