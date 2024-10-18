When teams are making their last strategic decisions before the submission date, which is October 31, their fans will be keen to see how all of this will play out

With the IPL 2025 mega auction in mind, people are starting to discuss possible player retention. Each franchise can exercise up to six players’ retention option, which can be direct or with the help of the Right to Match (RTM) card. Below is a look at all the possible retention strategies for all ten teams based on the recent reports.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may look to retain its core team, including young guns Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube. The franchise’s best captain, MS Dhoni, could also be kept as an uncapped player as the old uncapped player rule is brought back.

Rohit Sharma appears on the list of Mumbai Indians’ probable players, although there were rumours claiming that he would not be on the list. His experience and leadership qualities are very important; that is why he should be retained through RTM or direct retention with Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya. Ishan Kishan may be released, and Tim David may be the strong contender for the RTM card.

To the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Riyan Parag are expected to be retained. It will also be seen that the new face, Dhruv Jurel, will be a permanent part of the team in the future. Further, there are chances for Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to be retained through RTM cards because they could be available at a low price in the auction. Not to forget Sandeep Sharma could also be retained as an uncapped player who has been proven pivotal for the franchise.

Among the retainable players, Royal Challengers Bangalore is likely to retain their captain Virat Kohli, along with Rajat Patidar and Mohammad Siraj. These three players are a mix of experience and young talent that may take RCB to the next level in the next season.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the last season champions, could retain Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell as their key players. Varun Chakaravarthy could also be among those who can be retained.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are said to be interested in retaining Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, and Pat Cummins because of their good performance in the previous season. For instance, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan may not be part of this retention strategy. Nitish Reddy will also be retained by the franchise either in the auction or in the retention list as well.

The Delhi Capitals are likely to retain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav. Jake Fraser-McGurk is also in line for an RTM card, which is a classic sign of the franchise’s commitment to youth together with experienced players.

Punjab Kings could now concentrate on retaining Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh and could look at Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma for the two new junior players’ slots.

Although there are relations of separation, the Lucknow Super Giants can keep KL Rahul as their captain for the last 3 seasons with Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Marcus Stoinis and can add young talent Mayank Yadav to the team.

The Gujarat Titans, who had a poor season, could retain Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan along with Mohammad Shami.

When teams are making their last strategic decisions before the submission date, which is October 31, their fans will be keen to see how all of this will play out.