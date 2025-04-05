The 22-year-old Tilak Varma struggled to accelerate, managing only 25 runs from 23 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 108.70. As the match reached a critical stage, with 24 runs needed from the final seven balls, Tilak Varma was instructed to retire out, making way for Mitchell Santner.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya addressed the controversial decision to retire out Tilak Varma during their 12-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 16th match of the IPL 2025 season at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Tilak Varma, a left-handed batsman, entered the game in the ninth over following Naman Dhir's dismissal, who scored 46 runs from 24 balls.

Unfortunately, the 22-year-old Tilak Varma struggled to accelerate, managing only 25 runs from 23 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 108.70.

As the match reached a critical stage, with 24 runs needed from the final seven balls, Tilak Varma was instructed to retire out, making way for Mitchell Santner. At the time of this decision, Hardik Pandya was batting at the opposite end.

Following the match, Hardik Pandya addressed the decision during the post-game presentation, offering a straightforward response, stating the choice was "obvious."

During the post-match presentation, Pandya said, "We needed some hits, he was not getting those. In cricket some of those days come, when you try but they don't come. The decision says itself why we did it."

Hardik Pandya also acknowledged that his team conceded an additional 12-13 runs in the field, which significantly impacted the game. He said, "If we're honest with ourselves, those 10, 12, or 13 runs, I think we gave too much on this wicket."

Mumbai Indians were still in contention to win, aiming to chase down a target of 204, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's impressive 67 runs from 43 balls. However, their momentum was disrupted by his dismissal.

In the final over, with Mumbai Indians needing 22 runs, Hardik Pandya began with a six. However, Avesh Khan adjusted his bowling, securing a 12-run victory for Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile, with the loss, Mumbai Indians continue to struggle for rhythm this season, but Pandya remains hopeful.

"Just play good cricket, I like to keep it simple. Take better calls, be smart in bowling, take chances in batting. It is a long tournament, you get a couple of wins and get into the rhythm," he added.