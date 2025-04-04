Mohammed Siraj is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and often imitates his famous Siu celebration.

Mohammed Siraj has often shown his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, even imitating the famous Siu celebration of the Portugal football player. Siraj reenacted Ronaldo's Siu pose as a way to celebrate after a recent IPL game between RCB and GT in 2025. The FIFA World Cup saw this and recognised Siraj's homage by calling him "Siuuuraj" on Instagram. The post highlighted the clear influence Ronaldo had on Siraj's celebration, cleverly combining "Siu" with "Raj" from Siraj's name.

The FIFA World Cup took to its Instagram and captioned the post - "We see the Cristiano influence, Siuuuraj"

Recently, Mohammed Siraj explained that his imitation of Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration during Gujarat Titans' victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru was a statement of his presence. Despite not being retained by his former team after a successful 2024 season, Siraj showcased his talent by taking 3 wickets for 19 runs in the match. His decision to perform Ronaldo's Siu celebration after dismissing Phil Salt, who had hit him for a six on the previous ball, added an extra layer of excitement to the game.

When asked about his celebration after being named Player of the Match, Siraj simply stated: "I did to show that I am here, and I am a Cristiano Ronaldo fan as well."

Speaking about playing against his former team, Siraj added: "It was emotional because I played for seven years here. There was some nervousness and some emotion but the moment I got the ball in my hand, it was full-on. I was playing matches consistently, so I was not realising the mistakes I was making. In the break, I focused on my bowling, on my fitness and when I joined GT, I spoke to Ashu bhai (Ashish Nehra) and the ball is coming out nicely now."

"As a bowler, I want to always have belief - that is an important thing. If that is not there, you panic. I have belief that I can do well, irrespective of wherever I am playing and that is my mindset," he added.

The Titans have climbed to fourth place in the IPL standings after securing two wins out of three matches. Meanwhile, RCB currently holds the third spot, thanks to their superior net run rate.

Also read| IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur finally reveals who gave him the iconic nickname 'Lord' ahead of MI vs LSG clash; its's not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni