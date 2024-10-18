As the mega auction for IPL 2025 approaches, Ravindra’s performances would definitely draw attention of franchises, especially the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Rachin Ravindra has been in the news during the first Test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where he played a century that has put the visitors in a strong position. The young left-handed batter not only displayed his prowess but also achieved the unique feat of being the first Kiwi cricketer to hammer a Test hundred in India after Ross Taylor, who made 113 in 2012.

He was able to switch gears in the match and forged a good partnership with Tim Southee that took New Zealand to a big first-inning lead of 356 runs. Ravindra has shown great performance in ODIs and IPL matches.

As the mega auction for IPL 2025 approaches, Ravindra’s performances would definitely draw attention of franchises, especially the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Here are three compelling reasons why RCB should pursue him:

1. Familiarity with M. Chinnaswamy Stadium: Ravindra has had a good record at this ground, having scored a century in one-day internationals and now a Test hundred. He could be of immense benefit to RCB with his local connections.

2. Versatile Replacement Option: RCB is said to have retained several players, such as Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli; they might have vacancies to fill in by certain players. Ravindra should be considered for selection because he is a utility player who is equally effective with the bat as well as the ball.

3. Strategic Flexibility: Ravindra can change his batting approach depending on the match scenario, which is very valuable for RCB as he can bring variation in their batting line-up. This quality can be crucial for the team as they chase the IPL glory.