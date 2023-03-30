IPL 2023: What is new Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League? Know new changes

IPL 2023: What is new Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League?

IPL 2023: The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on Friday, March 31, and will also see the introduction of the new Impact Player rule in the cricket series. The impact player rule will see its debut in the first match of the series - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings.

The first match of the IPL 2023 will kick off tomorrow at the Narendra Modi stadium, and will also see the introduction of the new Impact Player rule, which has been added this season to make the tournament more thrilling and attractive to the viewers.

It must be noted that while this is the first time that IPL will see the impact player rule in the tournament, it has already been used in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL). Here is all you need to know about the Impact Player rule in IPL 2023.

What is IPL 2023’s new rule of Impact Player?

The new Impact Player rule in IPL 2023 is a non-mandatory rule and will be allowed for all 10 teams in the tournament. This rule states that all 10 teams will be able to announce their Playing XI, as well as four substitute players, at the time of the toss.

Out of these four substitute players announced at the start of the match, one Impact Player can be used during the match, and can replace any player in the playing XI but only after the 14th over of an inning. The introduction of the Impact Player can only be done after the fourth umpire is informed.

This means that the player who has been substituted can no longer take part in the game. The impact player can bowl the full course of four overs and can replace a batter. However, this rule will not come into effect if the match is less than 10 overs per side.

Further, the Impact player in every team can only be an Indian player.

