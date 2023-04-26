Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Unseen clip of MS Dhoni shouting, giving death stare to his CSK teammate goes viral - Watch

This rare glimpse of Dhoni's fiery side has taken the cricketing world by storm. Fans and analysts alike are speculating about what could have caused the usually calm captain to lose his temper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

IPL 2023: Unseen clip of MS Dhoni shouting, giving death stare to his CSK teammate goes viral - Watch
Image Source: Twitter

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are a team that is synonymous with the calm and collected demeanor of their skipper, MS Dhoni. His unflappable attitude on the field has earned him the moniker of "Captain Cool." However, a recent video that has surfaced on social media has shown a completely different side of the usually composed captain.

The video in question is from last week's IPL 2023 match between CSK and RCB. In the clip, Dhoni can be seen giving a furious stare to one of his players. It appears that the fielder was not following Dhoni's instructions, and this caused the CSK captain to lose his cool.

Watch: 

This rare glimpse of Dhoni's fiery side has taken the cricketing world by storm. Fans and analysts alike are speculating about what could have caused the usually calm captain to lose his temper. 

The Chennai Super Kings, four-time champions of the Indian Premier League, currently hold the top spot in the points table with 10 points. Having won five out of the seven matches played thus far, the team has suffered two losses. Their next match will take place on April 27th in Jaipur, where they will face off against the Rajasthan Royals.

READ| Big blow for Team India as star batter set to miss Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Nysa Devgan stuns in red lehenga in new photoshoot, netizens call her 'clone of mom Kajol'; see pics
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kanpur: Man threatens Yogi Adityanath with girlfriend's father's phone, baffling reason revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.