IPL 2023: Unseen clip of MS Dhoni shouting, giving death stare to his CSK teammate goes viral - Watch

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are a team that is synonymous with the calm and collected demeanor of their skipper, MS Dhoni. His unflappable attitude on the field has earned him the moniker of "Captain Cool." However, a recent video that has surfaced on social media has shown a completely different side of the usually composed captain.

The video in question is from last week's IPL 2023 match between CSK and RCB. In the clip, Dhoni can be seen giving a furious stare to one of his players. It appears that the fielder was not following Dhoni's instructions, and this caused the CSK captain to lose his cool.

This rare glimpse of Dhoni's fiery side has taken the cricketing world by storm. Fans and analysts alike are speculating about what could have caused the usually calm captain to lose his temper.

The Chennai Super Kings, four-time champions of the Indian Premier League, currently hold the top spot in the points table with 10 points. Having won five out of the seven matches played thus far, the team has suffered two losses. Their next match will take place on April 27th in Jaipur, where they will face off against the Rajasthan Royals.

