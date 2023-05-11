IPL 2023: Graeme Swann heaps praise on RR skipper Sanju Samson, says 'he is like a young MS Dhoni'

Image Source: Twitter

The excitement surrounding the TATA IPL 2023 is reaching a fever pitch as the tournament enters its business end. This year's edition has been particularly challenging to predict, with a nail-bitingly close season that has kept fans on the edge of their seats. With 55 of the 74 matches played, no team has been eliminated from the playoffs, making for a thrilling and unpredictable competition.

Graeme Swann, an IPL expert from JioCinema, weighed in on the intense playoff race and shared his predictions for the Delhi Capitals. According to Swann, the competition has been incredibly tight, with every team fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the playoffs. He believes that the Delhi Capitals have a strong chance of making it to the next round.

"It is actually brilliant how well all the different teams are playing. Anyone could beat anyone on their day in this TATA IPL. I have been covering the tournament for five or six years, and there have always been two teams that are way ahead of everyone else. Gujarat is the most successful team at the moment, yet they could lose tomorrow to anyone. And the fact that Delhi, who have been bottom the whole time, were dreadful at the start of this tournament. Let’s face it, despite all the talent, they weren’t performing. They could easily finish second or third if they win all of their remaining games and the results go their way, and I think they actually will. I think the Delhi Capitals are going to go to the playoffs, just because I love a rags-to-riches tale. Everyone loves a happy ending; there will be a Bollywood movie made about Delhi’s season in a couple of years’ time, mark my words."

The Rajasthan Royals started the season strong, but have since lost a few matches in a row and are now battling for a spot in the Top-4. In light of this, Swann has shared his thoughts on the team's captain, Sanju Samson, and even compared him to the legendary MS Dhoni.

"What I love about Sanju is, like I said, in the five or six years that I have been covering the IPL, he has become more and more of a leader and a consistent senior player that his talent beckoned and destined him to be. Let’s face it: four or five years ago, everyone knew how good he was, but he would easily go six to seven games doing nothing and then have a brilliant knock. I think now he’s almost Mr. Dependable for Rajasthan. And he’s very calm; he’s very assured; he is like a young MS Dhoni; I think with his captaincy. He doesn’t lose his calm, he doesn’t lose his cool, and he knows what is going on and reads the game well."

Graeme Swann also shared his experience of being a part of ‘The Insiders’ on JioCinema. He expressed his admiration for this fresh take on cricket commentary, which allows viewers to feel like they are sitting in the changing room with former players. Unlike other formal commentaries, ‘The Insiders’ provide unique insights that cannot be found elsewhere.

Swann had the privilege of sitting next to legendary cricketers such as Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Graeme Smith, and gaining insider knowledge of their thoughts and strategies in different scenarios.

