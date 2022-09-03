Search icon
IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Brian Lara as new head coach, part ways with Tom Moody

Moody was recently named director of cricket for the Desert Vipers in the United Arab Emirates' International League Twenty20 competition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

File Photo

Brian Lara, the legendary West Indian batter, has been appointed the new head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the 2023 season. Lara, who was hired as a batting coach and strategic adviser by SRH for the 2022 season, will replace Tom Moody, who had returned for his second stint as head coach of the Hyderabad team.

“The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons,” Sunrisers tweeted.

 


"As his term with us draws to an end, we would like thank Tom for his contributions to SRH. It has been a much cherished journey over the years, and we wish him the very best for future endeavours," the franchise said.

 

Tom Moody, who coached the SRH from 2013 to 2019, had a great tenure with the team, guiding them to five playoff appearances, including the best finish in 2016, with the trophy. Moody has left SRH before the 2020 season, as the Orange Army reportedly hired England's World Cup-winning coach, Trevor Bayliss.

Bayliss was retained after SRH finished third in the league, losing Qualifier 2 to Delhi Capitals in 2020. Moody returned to the franchise as Director of Cricket last year, but the results were dismal, as SRH had their poorest season ever, with only three victories in 11 matches.

Sunrisers made some heavy purchases in the auction like Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar among others while roped in utility players like Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips. However, that wasn't enough as even though they managed to win five games in a row in the first half, just one win in the second didn't help and the Orange Army failed to qualify for the second year in a row.

