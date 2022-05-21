IPL 2022: Virat Kohli warns Shubman Gill using Undertaker's iconic move, video goes viral

Virat Kohli mimics Undertaker iconic move at Shubman Gill

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli stole the show as he led his side to a crucial 8 wicket win over Gujarat Titans in a must-win game for RCB. Before that, however, he channelled his inner WWE fan and warned his buddy Shubman Gill by copying an iconic 'throat slat' gesture during the game between RCB and GT.

This wasn't even the first time Kohli hinted about his fandom for WWE, as he was earlier spotted copying Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's iconic catchphrase, during India's Test series against South Africa.

On that occasion, the 33-year-old was caught on the stump mics saying, 'Finally, The Rock has come back,' after welcoming back Jasprit Bumrah on the field.

This time, however, the latest incident happened during the RCB vs GT match on Thursday, when Kohli came up with The Undertaker's iconic 'throat slash' gesture, which was immortalised by him over the years.

Gujarat openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha walked out to bat and mid-innings, Kohli decided to have a little banter with his good friend Gill, as he did the Undertaker gesture, which got his fans thrilled.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media:

Kohli meanwhile won the Man of the Match award for his performance against Gujarat, with his 73-run knock helping RCB beat the table topper, which enabled them to keep their playoff hopes alive.

However, their qualification will depend on the conclusion of Mumbai Indians' match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, meaning Kohli and Co will be rooting for Rohit's side to beat DC and lend a helping hand to RCB.