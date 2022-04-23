Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane talks about his friendship with RCB's Virat Kohli | Watch

When Harry Kane met Virat Kohli in 2019

Not just amongst cricket fans, India's former skipper Virat Kohli has made his way in the hearts of football players as well. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star has even got some of the great football players to support his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise due to their love for the batter.

Recently, Tottenham Hotspur FC star Harry Kane spoke about his favourite IPL team and also about his friendship with Virat Kohli.

He said, "My team is RCB. Obviously, I have been lucky enough to meet Virat Kohli a few times. I speak with him. I kind of picked the team to watch Kohli. He is incredible to watch. Real down to earth guy but he has a fire in his belly, and passion when you watch him play, which is great to see".

WATCH:

Earlier, just before Team India's first warm-up match ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 in England, Kohli had met Harry Kane, who is also the captain of England's football team.

Harry Kane and Virat Kohli have been admirers of each other in their respective sports. On several occasions in the recent past, Kane has tweeted about the Indian batter while Kohli too, has sung praises for the World Cup and three-times Premier League golden boot winner.

READ | Kohli and Kane meet in London ahead of crucial World Cup and UEFA Champions League ties

In fact, the picture of the two meeting had gone viral after Harry Kane posted it on his social media accounts with a header: "After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet Virat Kohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman."