IPL 2022: THIS Mumbai Indians player will be Rohit Sharma's opening partner against Delhi Capitals

Rohit Sharma, who will be seen leading the Mumbai Indians side hoping to clinch a record 6th title, has revealed who will be his opening partner during IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2022 journey against Delhi Capitals on March 27, 2022 (Sunday).

Mumbai Indians have used different opening combinations over the last few years and South Africa's Quinton De Kock was their regular opening batsman in the last few seasons. But, with Quinton De Kock gone to the Lucknow Super Giants during the auction, Mumbai Indians will have a new opening pair this season.

READ IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri says THIS about Virat Kohli leaving RCB's captaincy

During a virtual press conference, Rohit Sharma has finally revealed who will be his opening partner for the IPL 2022.

"I will open the batting. I have been doing that in the past so I'm looking forward to opening with Ishan Kishan," said Rohit.

It will not be Ishan Kishan's first experience as an opening batsman for the Mumbai Indians as he has opened the batting for the team on previous occasions when their first choice of an opening batsman was unavailable due to injury.

READ: Good news for IPL fans as BCCI allows 25 percent crowd in stadiums - Check how to book tickets

Speaking about the same, head-coach Mahela Jayawardene said, "I think Rohit and Ishan is a good combination up top and Ishan is also a wicketkeeper, and there are very few who can bat in the top three."

Mumbai Indians have won the most number of IPL titles with 5 to their name. They won their 1st IPL title in the year 2013.