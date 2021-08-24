IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya breaks internet, flaunts super expensive watch - Guess the price

Team India all-rounder and Mumbai Indians star player Hardik Pandya is fond of extravagant things which are clearly visible from his Instagram profile. The 27-year-old all-rounder is currently in Abu Dhabi waiting for the second edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to begin on September 19.

However, before the tournament begins, Hardik is more than keen on keeping his fans apprised of his life in the foreign land. Recently, Hardik had posted a series of photos in a Rolls Royce Cullinan, donning a tank top, a hat, and sunglasses.

But, what caught the attention of the netizens was the last slide of the photo dump in which Hardik sported an ultra-rare Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 with green emeralds on it, on his wrist. The Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711's most eye-catching feature is its factory set 32 baguette-cut emeralds. The watch is entirely made of platinum.

In the market, the prices for these ultra-rare watches are different but they all cost upwards of a whopping Rs 5 crore.

As for IPL 2021, the much-awaited tournament is all set to kick-off again in UAE starting September 19, where the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will also be held, right after IPL 2021 completion. The Mumbai Indians, Hardik's home team, reached Abu Dhabi on August 13 and completed their quarantine at the luxurious St. Regis Saadiyat Resort in Abu Dhabi.

The resort is one of the most high-end properties in Abu Dhabi as the price there for one room for a right is as high as Rs 25,000.