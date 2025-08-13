IOA approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, PT Usha says, 'it will be full fledged...'
Independence Day Special: Delhi Metro's BIG efforts on 15th August - Timing changed, free of cost travel for THESE passengers
Blocked by NATO, how will Putin navigate through 'nuclear skies' to attend meeting with Trump in Alaska?
Narendra Modi may assure Donald Trump on THESE points, may leave THESE issues unresolved when two leaders meet on sidelines of UNGA
'What is this sheer nonsense?: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Kangana Ranaut after bodyguard shoves senior MP
Dry days alert! Liquor sales to be banned in THESE states on Independence Day, Janmashtami; check details
After being rejected in Shark Tank India S4, Gaurav Taneja’s Beastlife protein brand hits new milestone, crosses Rs...
Israel's BIG statement on Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations amid Gaza conflict, says, 'What is shameful is your deceit'
Coolie first review OUT: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan's film is 'power-packed mass entertainer': 'It will capture...'
'Tsunami Of Pee, BEWARE Pakistan': Mithun Chakraborty warns Bilawal Bhutto as he threatens to attack India - WATCH
SPORTS
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games during its Special General Meeting (SGM). Which city can hold the 2030 Commonwealth Games?
On Wednesday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally approved India's bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games during its Special General Meeting (SGM). India would host an “inclusive” edition featuring all “medal-earning” sports like hocky, archery and wrestling. While India has already submitted an Express of Interest, it has to submit a final bid begore the August 31 deadline.
In its Expression of Interest 2030 Commonwealth Games, it mentioned Ahmedabad as the host city. But IOA President PT usha said along with Ahmedabad, 2010 host Delhi and Bhubaneswar will also be considered.
“I am happy that all are together and it was a unanimous decision and our preparations will go ahead. We can’t just tell whether Ahmedabad is the host city. We have good facilities in Bhubaneswar and even in Delhi also,” Usha said.
PT Usha has clarified that Unlike 2026 Glasgow CWG, India's CWG 2030 will be full fledged with no exlcusion of any sports. “The 2026 Glasgow CWG is a scaled down Games because of circumstances. If we get 2030 CWG, it will be full fledged one just like we did in 2010,” PT Usha said. iN 2026 Glasgow edition, major sports like hockey, badminton, wrestling and shooting have been left out citing the cost factor.
IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey has clarified that India's CWG2030 will include all medal-earning sports like shooting, archery, wrestling etc, along with traditional sports like kabaddi, and kho kho. While Executive Council member Rohit Rajpal said that CWG 2030 will be an inclusive, with our traditional Indigenous sports.
A team of officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by its Director of Games Darren Hall, recently visited Ahmedabad to inspect the venues and meet Gujarat government officials. A delegation of Commonwealth Sport is expected to be in the city later this month. The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow. India has previously hosted the 2010 edition of the multi-sport event in Delhi.