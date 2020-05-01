Introduction of football at grassroot level is the aim, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Headlines

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

DNA | PUBG: India-Pakistan gaming love story that has gripped a nation

DNA | Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: How long will traffic violations in India continue to claim lives?

10 side-effects of having milk at night

6 side effects of tomatoes

Diabetes: 10 healthy breakfast options in Monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

DNA | Raging wildfires burn across Canada, tens of millions under air quality warnings

Delhi on high alert as Yamuna crosses danger mark, old bridge shut for rail, road traffic

Bad news for MSD fans: MS Dhoni is set to be hospitalised, know what happened

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

HomeSports

bollywood

Introduction of football at grassroot level is the aim, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Football needs to be developed at grassroots level said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 01, 2020, 08:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Football needs to be developed at grassroots level said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

The Sports Minister was addressing a 700-strong online audience of football coaches from across the country. The online sessions are being jointly organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"Introducing football at the school level and organising local football leagues is the way forward to build interest in the game among children across the country. Once we mass-base the game, then we can start scouting for talent and building up elite footballers," said Rijiju during the session.

Rijiju said he will ensure all resources will be made available to the football bodies at the state and district level."As the government, we can ensure that all resources will be made available and there will be enough financial support, but we need the football bodies at the state and district level to actively organise more events to popularise the sport and draw out more talent. We also need corporates to come forward to sponsor leagues at all levels," he said.

Rijiju also stressed over the need for a proper roadmap to take football ahead as he said: "After the COVID-19 issue is over, I would like to meet the heads of the state federations, top coaches and technical officials so that we can draw up a plan."

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Khelo India Scheme, which has caught the imagination of the country and is playing a big role in identifying and funding talent in all sports. We are going to fund many more football activities through Khelo India also.

"Indian football team's coach, Igor Stimac, also joined the session. "I would like to thank the Minister for the constant support that football has been receiving from the Ministry and SAI," Stimac said.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who's paying Rs 5780 crore to workers, had bought house for Rs 8 crore

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

Helicopter goes missing near Mount Everest, 6 including 5 foreign nationals onboard

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE