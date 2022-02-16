Inter Milan vs Liverpool Champions League: Live Streaming, INT vs LIV Dream11, time & where to watch

The second blockbuster clash in tonight's Champions League round of 16 matches will feature two of the most renowned teams in Europe.

Inter Milan will welcome Liverpool to the San Siro as both sides look to open up a first-leg advantage in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Liverpool topped their group and qualified for the round of 16 after winning six of their group games. Inter meanwhile had a much tougher route to the knockout rounds as they finished second in the group behind Real Madrid.

Both Inter and Liverpool have been in good form of late, and we can expect fireworks from this match.

Who's coming out on top in Milan? #UCL pic.twitter.com/fkQdTUVju7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 16, 2022

When and where to watch Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Round of 16

Where and when is the Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will be played on February 17, 2022, at the San Siro Stadium.

What time does the Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Inter Milan vs Liverpool​, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane