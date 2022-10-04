Inter Milan vs Barcelona live streaming: When and where to watch UCL, INT vs BAR dream11; all you need to know

Inter Milan vs Barcelona live streaming

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with Inter Milan ready to host FC Barcelona at the San Siro. The Nerazzurri are currently third in Group C, behind Bayern Munich and Barca.

A win against the Blaugrana would propel Milan back into the scheme of things, and with just four more games to go, it's imperative that they keep up pace with the top two in the 'group of death'. While the Serie A giants come into this fixture on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of AS Roma, Barca also edged out Mallorca 0-1 in La Liga.

While Bayern look all but set to seal first place with a win tonight over minnows Viktoria Plzen, the fixture between Barca and Inter thus become all the more important as the race to finish second could be decided by tonight's match.

Both Xavi and Filippo Inzaghi will be hoping for a positive result, but considering the form of these two teams, the Spanish club will certainly start as favourites.

All you need to know about Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2022-23

Where and when is the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2022-23 match being played?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2022-23 match will be played on October 5, 2022, at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

What time does the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2022-23 match begin?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2022-23 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2022-23 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2022-23 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2022-23 match live streaming?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2022-23 match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona predicted playing XI

Inter Milan: Andre Onana, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Denzel Dumfries, Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Joaquin Correa, and Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Ousmane Dembele

INT vs BAR Dream11 lineup:

Andre Onana, Alejandro Balde, Jordi, Alba, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Raphinha, Pedri, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Lautaro Martinez