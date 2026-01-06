FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI

Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway

Hina Khan can't breathe, actress is constant coughing in 'severe' air of Mumbai, shares AQI of city with worrisome note: 'Makes me reduce my...'

Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in US court, previously famous for...

Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma, says 'Not ex-boyfriend...'

'Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith...': Neha Dhupia MOCKS Akshaye Khanna's comeback with Dhurandhar? Actress says 'I do get anxiety when...'

Sudha Chandran reacts to trolling after emotional Jagran video goes viral: 'I'm not here to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi govt under the leadership of CM Rekha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa

After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

HomeSports

SPORTS

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

Manjrekar pointed out that despite being one of the best batsmen in the world, Kohli's inability to adapt to this weakness is what led to his downfall in Test cricket. Read here to know more.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former star India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his disappointment over Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket, stating that it upsets him to see Kohli walk away from the format instead of working on his problems. Kohli, who was one of the Fab Four, retired from Test cricket last year after a poor series in Australia, where he scored just 194 runs from 10 innings. Manjrekar feels that Kohli's decision to continue playing ODIs is more disappointing, as it is the easiest format for a top-order batter.

Kohli's struggles in Test cricket

Kohli's struggles in Tests were evident between 2020 and 2025, when his average dropped significantly, and he went almost three years without a single century. Manjrekar pointed out that Kohli never worked on his Achilles' heel, the deliveries outside off-stump, which led to his repeated dismissals.

In his last series Down Under, Kohli got out nine times to deliveries outside off-stump, which is a major concern for Manjrekar. Despite being one of the best batsmen in the world, Kohli's inability to adapt to this weakness is what led to his downfall in Test cricket.

Manjrekar compared Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson

Manjrekar draws comparisons between Kohli and other great batsmen like Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson, who continue to excel in Test cricket. Root has recently scored his 41st Test century and is closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's record for most Test runs in history, while Smith continues to put in the hard yards in the ongoing Ashes. Manjrekar feels that Kohli's decision to retire from Tests is a disappointment, especially when his peers are still making a name for themselves in the format.

Manjrekar's take on Virat Kohli's fitness

Manjrekar believes that Kohli's fitness is not an issue, and he could have continued to play Test cricket if he had wanted to. "The format that really tests you is first, obviously, Test Cricket, and T20 cricket has its different challenges."

"The other thing is because he's so fit, supremely fit, you feel even more that he could have maybe continued his fight, you know, to get back into form, even if he was left out of a series, he could have maybe gone down to first-class cricket, played in Australia, England, more matches in India, tried to make another comeback," Manjrekar said.

Kohli's legacy

Kohli's retirement from Test cricket has left a void in the Indian team, and Manjrekar feels that he could have done more to cement his legacy in the format. With 9230 runs from 123 matches at an average of 46.85, Kohli is one of India's greatest batsmen, but his inability to complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket is a regret he will have to live with.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale
Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode 9
'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket
'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi govt under the leadership of CM Rekha
Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway
Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement