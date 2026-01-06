'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

Manjrekar pointed out that despite being one of the best batsmen in the world, Kohli's inability to adapt to this weakness is what led to his downfall in Test cricket. Read here to know more.

Former star India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his disappointment over Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket, stating that it upsets him to see Kohli walk away from the format instead of working on his problems. Kohli, who was one of the Fab Four, retired from Test cricket last year after a poor series in Australia, where he scored just 194 runs from 10 innings. Manjrekar feels that Kohli's decision to continue playing ODIs is more disappointing, as it is the easiest format for a top-order batter.

Kohli's struggles in Test cricket

Kohli's struggles in Tests were evident between 2020 and 2025, when his average dropped significantly, and he went almost three years without a single century. Manjrekar pointed out that Kohli never worked on his Achilles' heel, the deliveries outside off-stump, which led to his repeated dismissals.

In his last series Down Under, Kohli got out nine times to deliveries outside off-stump, which is a major concern for Manjrekar. Despite being one of the best batsmen in the world, Kohli's inability to adapt to this weakness is what led to his downfall in Test cricket.

Manjrekar compared Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson

Manjrekar draws comparisons between Kohli and other great batsmen like Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson, who continue to excel in Test cricket. Root has recently scored his 41st Test century and is closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's record for most Test runs in history, while Smith continues to put in the hard yards in the ongoing Ashes. Manjrekar feels that Kohli's decision to retire from Tests is a disappointment, especially when his peers are still making a name for themselves in the format.

Manjrekar's take on Virat Kohli's fitness

Manjrekar believes that Kohli's fitness is not an issue, and he could have continued to play Test cricket if he had wanted to. "The format that really tests you is first, obviously, Test Cricket, and T20 cricket has its different challenges."

"The other thing is because he's so fit, supremely fit, you feel even more that he could have maybe continued his fight, you know, to get back into form, even if he was left out of a series, he could have maybe gone down to first-class cricket, played in Australia, England, more matches in India, tried to make another comeback," Manjrekar said.

Kohli's legacy

Kohli's retirement from Test cricket has left a void in the Indian team, and Manjrekar feels that he could have done more to cement his legacy in the format. With 9230 runs from 123 matches at an average of 46.85, Kohli is one of India's greatest batsmen, but his inability to complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket is a regret he will have to live with.