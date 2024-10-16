As fans eagerly await updates on the weather and potential start times, both teams remain focused on making a statement in this crucial series

The highly anticipated first Test match between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been delayed due to persistent rain, creating a damp start to the series opener. Scheduled for Wednesday, the toss has been postponed indefinitely as heavy showers continue to fall, leaving the pitch covered and the teams unable to arrive at the ground. The Blackcaps confirmed the delay via their official social media account, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also acknowledged the situation.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued an orange alert for rain in Bengaluru, prompting the Karnataka government to declare a holiday for educational institutions. Many tech companies have advised employees to work from home due to the adverse weather conditions. With rain expected to persist throughout the day and into Thursday, there are concerns about whether play will commence as scheduled.

India enters this series with momentum, having recently completed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh. A clean sweep against New Zealand would significantly bolster their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s next year. However, uncertainty looms over Shubman Gill's fitness after captain Rohit Sharma noted he is dealing with a neck spasm.

New Zealand, under new captain Tom Latham, faces challenges of their own. The team is still reeling from a disappointing 2-0 series defeat against Sri Lanka and will be without star batsman Kane Williamson due to injury. Historically, New Zealand has struggled in India, with their last Test victory on Indian soil dating back to 1988.

As fans eagerly await updates on the weather and potential start times, both teams remain focused on making a statement in this crucial series. With significant implications for the WTC standings and preparations for future tours, this matchup promises to deliver excitement once conditions permit play.