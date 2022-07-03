U15 Asian Wrestling Championship: Indian wrestlers clinch two gold, two silver and four bronze medals

Aditya Kumar Gaurav wins bronze medal

The Indian Under-15 Greco Roman Wrestling Team clinched two gold, two silver and four bronze medals in the Under-15 Asian Wrestling Championship being held in Bahrain.

On Saturday bouts in all 10 weight categories of Greco Roman Style were held and India clinched a total of 8 medals.

The medal winners are, Sachin in the 68 kg, while Abhay in the 72 kg bagged gold medals in their respective categories.

Aditya Kumar Gaurav from Sports Academy, Khelgaon Ranchi run by CCL under #CclCsrInitiative and Govt of Jharkhand creates history by winning bronze in U-15 Asian Wrestling Championship at Behrain.

He is first athlete from state to achieve this feat.#TeamCCL congratulates him. pic.twitter.com/3aICyfl2xI July 3, 2022

While Pranay Choudhary bagged silver in 52 kg and Varun Kumar in 62 kg category. Varun Sonkar (38 kg), Aditya Kumar (48 kg), Tushar Patil (57 kg) and Hardeep (85 kg) bagged bronze medals in their respective categories.

Iran clinched Asia Title with 205 Points while Kazakhstan was runner-up with 192 Points and India secured 3rd place as they gained 172 Points.

On Sunday bouts in all 10 weight categories of women’s wrestling will be held.