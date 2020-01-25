Indian women’s hockey team begin New Zealand tour with 4-0 win over their development squad

Indian women’s hockey team skipper Rani Rampal struck twice as she helped her side start their first tour of the Olympic year with a confident 4-0 victory over New Zealand Development squad.

The first half ended goalless as India took time to shake off the starting blues. However, in the second half, Rani broke the shackles with the first goal of the match.

Having found an opening, India won consecutive penalty corners but failed to convert them.

The second goal came from the stick of youngster Sharmila in the third quarter while Rani tripled the lead. Namita Toppo rounded off the victory hitting her sole and India’s fourth goal.

“In the beginning, we struggled a bit with the jet lag but after that, we played a very controlled game and created a lot of opportunities,” said Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne after the match, according to PTI.

“The last two quarters New Zealand created a lot of pressure and they pressed hard but we continued to remain positive with our attack.”

Marijne also added that he will try out a few things during the tour, including changing the players in the squad.

“Today we played with 16 players just like the Olympic Games and every match we will change the players. Whether they make the squad depends on these matches and how they cope under pressure,” said the Dutchman.

“We tried a few new things in the match today but we still need improvement and that’s why we are here, to improve our game in every match.”

As for the tour, which started on 23 January and will go on till 5 February, India will play New Zealand in four matches and Great Britain in one match.