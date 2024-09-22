Twitter
Indian women's chess team wins historic gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

Indian women's chess team wins historic gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

HomeSports

Sports

Indian women's chess team wins historic gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

The men's team also secured Gold with an impressive victory over Slovenia in their final round of the Olympiad.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

Indian women's chess team wins historic gold at Chess Olympiad 2024
Courtesy: X @FIDE_chess
The Indian Women's team made history by winning a Gold medal in the Chess Olympiad 2024 on Sunday, September 22.

Throughout the tournament, the Indian women's squad displayed exceptional skill and determination, culminating in a remarkable performance on the final day in Round 11.

Facing off against Azerbaijan in the final round, the Indian women's team delivered another outstanding performance, securing a 3.5-0.5 victory. Harika Dronavalli claimed victory on the first board against Gunay Mammadzada, while Divya Deshmukh also emerged victorious against Govhar Beydullayeva. Vaishali R's match ended in a stalemate, but Vantika Agrawal's decisive win over Khanim Balajayeva sealed India's victory.

With a total of 19 points after the completion of all rounds in the Chess Olympiad, the Indian women's team demonstrated excellence throughout the tournament. Despite being tied on points with Kazakhstan, India secured the Gold Medal after Kazakhstan's 2-2 draw against the USA.

This achievement marks a significant moment for the chess community in India. Both the men's and women's teams have showcased their talent and determination by clinching the top spot in a remarkable fashion. The men's team also secured Gold with an impressive victory over Slovenia in their final round of the Olympiad.

