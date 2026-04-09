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Indian women lead medal table at Asian Boxing Championship: 4 gold, 2 silver in 10-medal haul

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Indian women lead medal table at Asian Boxing Championship: 4 gold, 2 silver in 10-medal haul

The Indian women’s boxing team delivered a dominant performance at the Asian Boxing Championships, finishing on top with a haul of 10 medals. Led by Meenakshi Hooda, the contingent secured four gold, two silver and four bronze medals to underline India’s growing strength in women’s boxing.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 08:47 PM IST

Indian women lead medal table at Asian Boxing Championship: 4 gold, 2 silver in 10-medal haul
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The Indian women’s boxing team absolutely dominated the 2026 Asian Boxing Championship in Mongolia, taking home the top spot with an impressive haul of 10 medals—4 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze. Every single athlete on the squad stepped onto the podium, sending out a clear message about the strength and depth of Indian women’s boxing right now. This success is no fluke either. With coach Santiago Nieva at the helm, you can sense the discipline and drive behind these results.

Let’s start with the gold medalists. Meenakshi (48kg) kicked things off in style by cruising past Mongolia’s Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan with a commanding 5-0 win, setting the tone for the rest of the team. Next up, Preeti (54kg) went toe-to-toe against Chinese Taipei’s seasoned champion, Huang Hsiao-wen—a three-time world title holder and Olympic bronze medalist. Preeti made it look almost routine, pulling off another 5-0 sweep and stamping her authority.

Priya Ghanghas brought more joy to Team India, controlling her bout against North Korea’s Won Un-gyong and sealing a 3-0 victory. And then Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) rounded off India’s golden run, overpowering Kazakhstan’s Bakyt Seidish with a solid 4-1 win. Four finals, four golds—India simply owned the ring in those crucial moments.

Of course, not everything went India’s way. Jasmine Lamboria (57kg) faced a tough opponent in Thailand’s Punrawee Ruenroes and, despite a gritty performance, came up short in the final with a 5-0 defeat, earning the silver medal. Alfiya Pathan (80+kg) also had a challenging outing against Kazakhstan’s Dina Islambekova, unfortunately losing 0-5, but still bringing home silver—no small feat at this level.

Earlier in the championship, four Indian boxers—Nikhat Zareen (54kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), and Pooja Rani (80kg)—clinched bronze medals after making it to the semifinals. Interestingly, in a few weight categories with fewer participants, Lovlina, Pooja, and Alfiya secured their medals just by stepping into the ring, showing both the opportunities and quirks that sometimes come with tournament draws.

The men’s side of the competition isn’t done yet. Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Sachin Siwach (60kg) are both set to fight for gold in their respective finals on Friday, aiming to add to what’s already been a landmark week for Indian boxing.

Also read| 'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

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