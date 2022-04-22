Asian Wrestling Championships: Indian women Anshu Malik, Radhika win silver; Manisha clinches bronze

Anshu Malik winning silver medal

Making the nation proud, Indian women wrestlers Anshu Malik and Radhika won silver in 57kg and 65kg respectively in the freestyle categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Friday. Not just them, even Manisha clinched bronze in the 62kg women's freestyle category.

Defending champion Anshu had won all three of her bouts by technical superiority as she had made her way to the final. However, in the last summit, she lost the gold medal match 0-4 via fall to Tsugumi Sakurai of Japan.

Asian Wrestling Championships: Indian Women end their campaign with 5 medals (2 Silver & 3 Bronze):

Silver: Anshu Malik (57kg) & Radhika (65kg)

Bronze: Sarita Mor (59kg), Sushma (55kg) & Manisha (62kg)

PS: In last edition, Indian Women wrestlers won 7 medals (4G, 1S, 2B). pic.twitter.com/Lpc7aCaCa1 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) April 22, 2022

This is Anshu's third medal at the continental event and she had in the 2020 edition won bronze at home before winning gold last year in Almaty.

Talking about Radhika, she had won three of her four bouts in the 65kg category. The only match that she lost was against the eventual gold medallist who is Japan's, Miya Morikawa.

As far as Manisha is concerned, she defeated Korea's Hanbit Lee 4-2 via fall in the 62kg to win the bronze medal in the playoff.

Earlier, wrestlers Sarita Mor and Sushma Shokeen had won bronze medals in the 55kg and 59kg respectively.