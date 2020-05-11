Indian weightlifters including Mirabai Chanu request Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to allow training to resume

In the wake of coronavirus as all sporting events have come to a halt, India’s top weightlifters have requested Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to allow them to resume training.

The weightlifter cited that the practice hall at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala is big enough to ensure social distancing.

Currently, nine weightlifters including Mirabai Chanu, Youth Olympics gold-medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga and two-time Commonwealth Games champion Sathish Sivalingam are at the Patiala camp.

With training being suspended at all Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres since mid-March, Rijiju has said elite athletes will be allowed to resume once the lockdown is lifted.

“We all requested him to resume training as soon as possible because we need weight training. We have been working out but weight training is necessary for us,” Mirabai told PTI.

“The minister has said they will bring out a solution within this week or by May 17,” she added.

Rijiji also spoke with the weightlifters regarding their views on resumption of training.