Indian teen sensation R Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Magnus Carlsen for 2nd time in year

Indian teenager Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stunned world champion, Magnus Carlsen, for the second time this year as he claimed victory over the Norwegian at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Friday.
The 16-year-old, who also won their duel at the Airthings Masters in February, took advantage of a one-move blunder by Carlsen in the closing stages to stay in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages.
Magnus Carlsen blunders and Praggnanandhaa beats the World Champion again! https://t.co/J2cgFmhKbT #ChessChamps #ChessableMasters pic.twitter.com/mnvL1BbdVn— chess24.com (@chess24com) May 20, 2022
Praggnanandhaa this week said he was in the middle of his school exams but did not want to miss the opportunity of testing himself against a stellar field.
The prodigy from Chennai is having a strong season after winning the Reykjavik Open last month and finishing third at the La Roda Open.
Finished 3rd in La Roda Open 2022 ! Congrats to @DGukesh for winning the tournament! @48OpenLaRoda pic.twitter.com/lN5x9VANVz — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) April 18, 2022