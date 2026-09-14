FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Satya Niketan building collapse: Court remands PG operators to 12 days of judicial custody

Delhi building collapse: PG operators sent to 12 days' judicial custody

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India hammer Afghanistan by 7 wickets; Abhishek Sharma’s 82, Arshdeep’s 3-fer seal win

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India hammer Afghanistan by 7 wickets; Abhishek Sharma’s 82

'Indian version of Coldplay kiss cam': Netizens react as Vijay, Trisha's awkward moment from Ajith Kumar's Silverstone race goes viral

Netizens react to Vijay, Trisha's awkward clip from Ajith's Silverstone race

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Indian Team breaks silence after refusing Women's Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: 'Stand taken by BCCI'

The trophy presentation was already in focus since Naqvi, who also holds the post of Pakistan's Interior Minister, was slated to be present. During the final overs of Sri Lanka's chase, cameras captured BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla in an intense discussion with othe

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 08:09 AM IST

Indian Team breaks silence after refusing Women's Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: 'Stand taken by BCCI'
Team India. (Photo: @BCCIWomen X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India women's coach Amol Muzumdar backed the BCCI's decision not to take the Women's T20 Asia Cup trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi after beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Sunday's final at Dubai International Stadium. He said it was a BCCI decision and the team stood by it.

The trophy presentation was already in focus since Naqvi, who also holds the post of Pakistan's Interior Minister, was slated to be present. During the final overs of Sri Lanka's chase, cameras captured BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla in an intense discussion with other officials.

Once India secured the title, Saikia and Shukla were seen interacting with the players. However, at the presentation ceremony, the Indian side did not come onto the field when Naqvi was on the dais to present the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu. After Sri Lanka received their runners-up medals, the ceremony was wrapped up without India being handed the championship trophy by Naqvi.

Indian Team's first reaction after refusing Women's Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

Speaking after the presser, as quoted by Cricinfo, Muzumdar said that Team India being declared as champions on a big board was good enough.

"That stand has been taken by BCCI and we stand by it. (Not accepting trophy from Naqvi) For us, this tournament is over, we are the champions. That's good enough. It was on the big board that India are the champions of Asia Cup 2026. This tournament is officially over for us. We are happy that we are the champions and we look forward to the Asian Games."

However, before the presentation ceremony started, Team India was in a huddle of their own, with their head coach Amol Muzumdar addressing the team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla giving the 'Fielder of the Match' medal to pacer Nandani Sharma, who took two catches in the match. Saikia spoke to the players and congratulated the team on their win.

When the post-match proceedings started, Sri Lankan players received their runners-up medals from dignitaries (with Naqvi on the stage), the Indian players were nowhere to be seen, and immediately after Athapaththu's post-match interview, the broadcast shifted to the post-match show in the studio.

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who had earlier given a post-match interview to broadcasters after the win, did not follow Athapaththu for the post-match presentation. There was no footage of India holding the trophy amid some raining confetti/fireworks, a usual sight after every tournament win.

The drama was witnessed last year too after Tilak Varma's masterclass helped India beat Pakistan in a nail-biting finale in the UAE; the post-match proceedings were delayed for around 90 minutes.

Team India refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi amid tensions caused by cross-border terrorism, that raised massively after Pahalgam attacks that year in April.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran-Oman meeting with Gulf states over 'new Hormuz routes' delayed, no future date set
Iran-Oman meeting with Gulf states over 'new Hormuz routes' delayed
Indian Team breaks silence after refusing Women's Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: 'Stand taken by BCCI'
Indian Team breaks silence after refusing Women's Asia Cup trophy from PCB chief
Ukraine-Russia war to end? Trump asks Zelenskyy to cease refinery strikes as diesel rates hit all-time high
Ukraine-Russia war to end? Trump asks Zelenskyy to cease refinery strikes
Mohsin Naqvi denied again: India refuse trophy after Women’s Asia Cup win
Mohsin Naqvi denied again: India refuse trophy after Women’s Asia Cup win
Satya Niketan building collapse: Court remands PG operators to 12 days of judicial custody
Delhi building collapse: PG operators sent to 12 days' judicial custody
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement