Indian Team breaks silence after refusing Women's Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: 'Stand taken by BCCI'

The trophy presentation was already in focus since Naqvi, who also holds the post of Pakistan's Interior Minister, was slated to be present. During the final overs of Sri Lanka's chase, cameras captured BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla in an intense discussion with othe

India women's coach Amol Muzumdar backed the BCCI's decision not to take the Women's T20 Asia Cup trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi after beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Sunday's final at Dubai International Stadium. He said it was a BCCI decision and the team stood by it.

The trophy presentation was already in focus since Naqvi, who also holds the post of Pakistan's Interior Minister, was slated to be present. During the final overs of Sri Lanka's chase, cameras captured BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla in an intense discussion with other officials.

Once India secured the title, Saikia and Shukla were seen interacting with the players. However, at the presentation ceremony, the Indian side did not come onto the field when Naqvi was on the dais to present the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu. After Sri Lanka received their runners-up medals, the ceremony was wrapped up without India being handed the championship trophy by Naqvi.

Indian Team's first reaction after refusing Women's Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

Speaking after the presser, as quoted by Cricinfo, Muzumdar said that Team India being declared as champions on a big board was good enough.

"That stand has been taken by BCCI and we stand by it. (Not accepting trophy from Naqvi) For us, this tournament is over, we are the champions. That's good enough. It was on the big board that India are the champions of Asia Cup 2026. This tournament is officially over for us. We are happy that we are the champions and we look forward to the Asian Games."

However, before the presentation ceremony started, Team India was in a huddle of their own, with their head coach Amol Muzumdar addressing the team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla giving the 'Fielder of the Match' medal to pacer Nandani Sharma, who took two catches in the match. Saikia spoke to the players and congratulated the team on their win.

When the post-match proceedings started, Sri Lankan players received their runners-up medals from dignitaries (with Naqvi on the stage), the Indian players were nowhere to be seen, and immediately after Athapaththu's post-match interview, the broadcast shifted to the post-match show in the studio.

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who had earlier given a post-match interview to broadcasters after the win, did not follow Athapaththu for the post-match presentation. There was no footage of India holding the trophy amid some raining confetti/fireworks, a usual sight after every tournament win.

The drama was witnessed last year too after Tilak Varma's masterclass helped India beat Pakistan in a nail-biting finale in the UAE; the post-match proceedings were delayed for around 90 minutes.

Team India refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi amid tensions caused by cross-border terrorism, that raised massively after Pahalgam attacks that year in April.