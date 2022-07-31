CWG 2022: Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finishes 7th in men's 100m backstroke final

Srihari Nataraj finishes 7th in final

Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished seventh in the men's 100m backstroke in a tough field at the Commonwealth Games. Chasing an elusive medal in the able-bodied CWG swimming events, the 21-year-old was fifth in the 50m split but was pushed further back in the tough first lane to finish with a timing of 54.31s on Saturday.

It was way below his personal best and national record timing of 53.77 that he clocked to seal his Tokyo Olympics quota last year. A repeat of the performance would have landed him a historic gold.

Para swimmer Prasanta Karmakar is the only one to have won a swimming medal at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010.

"I'm completely exhausted now. I gave it everything but on this day that's all I had in me," Nataraj told PTI after the race.

At the 50m split, Nataraj had a timing of 26.31s, something that could have "been better" as he said he perked up in the last 25m but in vain.

"I swam according to my plan, focused on myself. I could have opened the first 50 a little faster. I had a good turn and a good start."

"My third 25m according to the video really was really good, they said I caught up with everyone but in hindsight, I could have had the first 50m a bit faster.

"I have a couple of more events and I'll make sure this does not happen. I gave it everything, I had nothing left," Nataraj said, hoping for a better finish in the 50m backstroke.

Nataraj had qualified for the final with a time of 54.55 seconds which was seventh overall.