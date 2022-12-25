Search icon
Indian Super League: Mumbai City beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1 to reclaim top spot

Chennaiyin FC knocked on the door on multiple occasions but were unable to create anything substantial.

Image Source: ISL

Mumbai City FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-1 on Saturday to win their second straight match and reclaim first place in the Indian Super League standings.

At the Mumbai Football Arena, Petar Sliskovic took the lead in the 34th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte drew equal four minutes later. The Islanders then won the game with a goal from Greg Stewart in the 57th minute.

Mourtada Fall got fouled four minutes after the hour mark and immediately passed the ball to Julius Duker. The Marina Machans were able to break the score when the midfielder quickly sent the ball through to Sliskovic, who gently put the ball past Phurba Lachenpa.

Just four minutes later, Fall atoned for the mistake that resulted in the goal when he headed Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick from close to the halfway line back across the goal face on the outside of the box, where Chhangte was waiting.

After cushioning the ball with his left foot, the winger used his right foot to volley the ball beyond Mitra.

In the second half, Bipin Singh sent a low cross from the left before Jorge Diaz's back-heel flick caught the Chennaiyin FC defense off guard, completing the comeback. Stewart, who was charging, received the ball directly in his path, and he slammed it in from close range.

Mitra made a full stretch in the 80th minute to stop Stewart from getting a hat trick after a free kick at the edge of the area. Chennaiyin FC repeatedly knocked on the door but failed to produce anything meaningful.

Mumbai moved into first place, two points ahead of Hyderabad FC after the victory, while Chennaiyin FC remained in seventh place, five points back of a playoff spot.

On January 2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the Islanders will take on Odisha FC.

