Indian Super League 2024-25: Full fixtures, schedule, time, venues and more

Launched in 2014, the ISL is one of the top-tier professional football leagues in India.

The highly anticipated Indian Super League 2024-25 season is set to commence on September 13 with an exciting match-up between the reigning league champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and the ISL 2023-24 Cup winners, Mumbai City FC. This clash will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, marking a rematch of last season's thrilling final.

The ISL has officially released the schedule for the first 84 matches of the season, which are slated to run until the end of the year.

This season, the ISL will showcase a total of 13 teams, including the newly promoted Mohammedan Sporting Club, who earned their spot after dominating the I-League.

The addition of Mohammedan Sporting Club means that Kolkata will witness six intense derbies throughout the season, involving the city's three iconic football clubs: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, and Mohammedan SC.

The first two Kolkata derbies are scheduled for October, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant taking on Mohammedan SC on October 5, followed by the highly anticipated clash between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on October 19.

Established in 2014, the Indian Super League (ISL) stands as one of the premier professional football leagues in India. The league features a regular season, followed by playoffs, leading up to a final match to crown the champion.

ISL 2024-25 schedule

September 13, Friday: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM

September 14, Saturday: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 5:00 PM

September 14, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC - 7:30PM

September 15, Sunday: Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM

September 16, Monday: Mohammedan SC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM

September 17, Tuesday: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM

September 19, Thursday: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM

September 20, Friday: Punjab FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM

September 21, Saturday: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - 5:00 PM

September 21, Saturday: Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM

September 22, Sunday: Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC - 7:30 PM

September 23, Monday: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM

September 25, Wednesday: Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM

September 26, Thursday: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM

September 27, Friday: East Bengal FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM

September 28, Saturday: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 5:00 PM

September 28, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 7:30 PM

September 29, Sunday: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM

October 1, Tuesday: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM

October 2, Wednesday: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM

October 3, Thursday: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM

October 4, Friday: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM

October 5, Saturday: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC - 5:00 PM

October 5, Saturday: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM

October 17, Thursday: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM

October 18, Friday: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM

October 19, Saturday: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - 5:00 PM

October 19, Saturday: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 7:30 PM

October 20, Sunday: Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM

October 21, Monday: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM

October 22, Tuesday: Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC - 7:30 PM

October 24, Thursday: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM

October 25, Friday: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM

October 26, Saturday: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 5:00 PM

October 26, Saturday: Mohammedan SC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM

October 27, Sunday: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM

October 30, Wednesday: Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 7:30 PM

October 31, Thursday: Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM

November 2, Saturday: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM

November 3, Sunday: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - 5:00 PM

November 3, Sunday: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM

November 4, Monday: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM

November 6, Wednesday: FC Goa vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM

November 7, Thursday: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM

November 8, Friday: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM

November 9, Saturday: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - 5:00 PM

November 9, Saturday: East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM

November 10, Sunday: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 7:30 PM

November 23, Saturday: Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC - 5:00 PM

November 23, Saturday: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM

November 24, Sunday: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM

November 25, Monday: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM

November 26, Tuesday: Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM

November 27, Wednesday: Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM

November 28, Thursday: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM

November 29, Friday: East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM

November 30, Saturday: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - 5:00 PM

November 30, Saturday: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM

December 1, Sunday: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM

December 2, Monday: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM

December 4, Wednesday: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM

December 5, Thursday: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM

December 6, Friday: Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM

December 7, Saturday: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC - 5:00 PM

December 7, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM

December 8, Sunday: NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 7:30 PM

December 11, Wednesday: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM

December 12, Thursday: East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM

December 13, Friday: Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM

December 14, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa - 5:00 PM

December 14, Saturday: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM

December 15, Sunday: Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM

December 17, Tuesday: East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM

December 20, Friday: FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 7:30 PM

December 21, Saturday: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 5:00 PM

December 21, Saturday: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM

December 22, Sunday: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM

December 23, Monday: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM

December 26, Thursday: Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 7:30 PM

December 27, Friday: Mohammedan SC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM

December 28, Saturday: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC - 5:00 PM

December 28, Saturday: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM

December 29, Sunday: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM

December 30, Monday: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM

Also read| Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in same team? India, Pakistan cricketers could play together if this happens