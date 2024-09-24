Indian star cricketer Shreyas Iyer, his mother buy Rs 29000000 apartment in...

Twitter
The apartment measuring 525 sq ft or 58 gaj was purchased at Rs 55,238 per sq ft.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 08:46 PM IST

Indian cricketer team players often make headlines for their looks, salary and brand deals. They also own luxurious houses and premium cars. Now, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer and his mother Rohini Iyer have purchased a 525 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Worli area, HT reported quoting property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

The apartment is located in the Adarsh Nagar area of Worli. It is on the 2nd floor of Triveni Industrial CHSL and was purchased for Rs 2.90 crore. The transaction was registered on September 19, 2024, including a stamp duty of Rs 17.40 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000, the documents revealed.

The cricketer was earlier in the news for real estate transactions for his home in Lodha World Towers, one of the tallest buildings in Mumbai. The 2380 sq ft apartment came along with three car parks. In September 2020, the cricketer had bought an apartment on the 48th floor of The World Towers with Macrotech Developers in Mumbai at a rate of Rs 49,817 per sq ft. 

Apart from Team India, Iyer plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket and captains the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his captaincy, KKR clinched their third IPL title this year, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in Chennai.

READ | Meet woman with Rs 39322 crore net worth, who once led Rs 59262 crore company, she is India's richest...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
