Indian shuttler PV Sindhu pulls out of season-ending BWF World Tour Finals

PV Sindhu (File Photo)

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, told the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday that she will be unable to compete in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu, who suffered a stress fracture during the Commonwealth Games in August, is focusing on allowing herself more time to recover before a demanding 2023 season.

The season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, which will feature the top eight shuttlers and pairs competing for the top prizes, will begin on December 14 in Guangzhou, China. Sindhu qualified for the competition, which will take place despite the Covid-19 limitations.

PV Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, justified the choice, saying his daughter had considered the advantages and cons before writing to the BAI on Sunday.

Notably, Sindhu missed the BWF World Championships previously this year as well.

"Her doctor has advised her to take some more time so that she recovers completely ahead of the new season. She has discussed the pros and cons but with so many restrictions in Guangzhou and also keeping new season in mind, she has taken this decision," Sindhu's father PV Ramana told news agency PTI.

Ramana also said that Sindhu is eager to do well in 2023, which will kick off the qualification cycle for the Paris Olympics in 2024. The Asian Games, which were postponed due to Covid-19, will be held in 2023 as well.

"She will need to be at her best for next year which will have Asian Games and also the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification, playing about 22 tournaments will be tough, so she is taking extra care," he added.

Apart from Sindhu, only HS Prannoy is guaranteed a place in the World Tour Finals so far. Kidambi Srikanth, who is now rated No. 10, will need to capitalize on the forthcoming events.

Lakshya Sen, India's top-ranked men's singles player, is also out of the season-ending competition at the moment.

(With inputs from PTI)

