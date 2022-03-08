ISSF World Cup 2022: Indian shooters top medals tally with four gold, two silver and one bronze

Indian shooters won two medals on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2022 in Cairo, Egypt on Monday. The Indian team finished on the top of the medals tally with a total of seven medals comprising of four gold, two silver and one bronze.

Norway, who won six medals - three gold, one silver and two bronze claimed the second spot on the medals tally. France was third, with three golds out of the 20 on offer.

In the last event of the ISSF World Cup, Rhythm Sangwan and Anish Bhanwala won the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team gold medal match against Thailand by defeating them 17-7.

Earlier in the day, the Indian trio of Gurpreet Singh, Anish Bhanwala and Bhavesh Shekhawat lost the gold medal match of the men's 25m rapid fire pistol team competition to Germany 7-17.

On Sunday, in the women's 25m pistol team event final, India defeated Singapore 17-13 to clinch their third gold of the ISSF World Cup 2022. Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan defeated the Singaporean trio of Xiu Hong, Shun Xie and Ling Chiao Nicole Tan in the gold medal match-up.

This was Esha Singh's second gold and third medal of the ongoing World Cup as she had won the women's 10m air pistol team event to add to the silver she won in the women's 10m air pistol individual event.

Last week, Saurabh Chaudhary clinched India's first gold medal in Cairo. The 19-year-old Indian defeated Michael Schwald of Germany 16-6 in the gold medal match of the Men's 10m Air Pistol event.