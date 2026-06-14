Indian-origin star Nishan Velupillay makes FIFA World Cup debut in Australia's 2-0 win over Turkiye

Indian-origin forward Nishan Velupillay scripted history at FIFA World Cup 2026, becoming the first player of Indian heritage to feature on football's biggest stage. The Australian winger made his tournament debut as the Socceroos secured a stunning 2-0 victory over Turkiye in their Group D opener.

Indian-origin footballer Nishan Velupillay made his eagerly awaited FIFA World Cup debut on Sunday, June 14, as Australia pulled off a significant upset in the tournament. The dynamic Australian team triumphed over Turkiye with a score of 2-0 in their opening group-stage match, giving themselves a substantial edge in the quest to advance to the next round.

Nishan, whose mother Gillian Velupillay is of Anglo-Indian descent, entered the game as a substitute in the 61st minute and showcased his defensive skills as Australia maintained their 2-0 advantage against a formidable Turkiye squad. At 25 years old, Nishan is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the Australian lineup, although he didn't have the opportunity to display much of his offensive capabilities on Sunday.

He made his debut for Australia in 2024 after developing through local clubs and the Melbourne Victory academy. In his first appearance during a FIFA World Cup qualifier against China, Nishan scored just seven minutes after being substituted in, contributing to a 3-1 victory.

That goal marked the beginning of a swift ascent for Velupillay. He has since earned eight caps (including his appearance on Sunday) and netted three goals, all during World Cup qualifiers.

His impressive performances led Australia coach Tony Popovic to select the 25-year-old for the final 26-man squad for the tournament. On Sunday, Nishan made history as the first Indian-origin footballer to participate in the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Australia disrupted Turkiye's return to the World Cup after a 24-year absence by clinching a 2-0 victory in their Group D opener. Nestory Irankunda dismantled the Turkish defense with a brilliant finish on a counter-attack in the first half, followed by Connor Metcalfe scoring the second goal in the 75th minute.

The opening goal for Australia came during a break when Irankunda skillfully controlled a long ball, evaded a defender, and slotted it into the near post in the 27th minute.

Australia's steadfast defense thwarted Turkiye's attempts, and the Socceroos extended their lead in the 75th minute when midfielder Metcalfe gathered the ball from about 20 yards out and sent it into the net.

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